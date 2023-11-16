Florida lawmakers to consider starting a website on pregnancy and parenting

Two Republican lawmakers filed identical proposals Monday that would lead to the state setting up a website to provide information about issues such as maternal health services, prenatal and postnatal services and adoption services.

Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, filed the bills (SB 436 and HB 415) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

The proposals would direct the Department of Health, working with the Department of Children & Families and the Agency for Health Care Administration, to maintain a website that provides “information and links to public and private resources for expectant families and new parents.”

In a prepared statement, Grall said she and Jacques “understand the critical need to support Florida’s pregnant women and families across the state, to ensure every child and family has an opportunity to thrive.

By creating an online hub of available resources, our hope is we will empower individuals with the knowledge and support necessary to navigate the challenges and joys of pregnancy and parenting.”