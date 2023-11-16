Florida bill would create ‘remote-site’ pharmacies where techs dispense meds

A Florida Senate Republican has filed a proposal that would allow “remote-site” pharmacies, where pharmacy technicians could dispense medications while being supervised by pharmacists elsewhere.

Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, filed the bill (SB 444) Tuesday for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

It came as Senate and House leaders have indicated they will make health care issues a priority during the session.

Under the bill, each “offsite” pharmacist would be able to remotely supervise up to six pharmacy technicians.

The pharmacists would have to be employed or under contract with pharmacies licensed in Florida.

