Ransomware attack shuts down imaging center with dozens of Florida locations

A cyberattack has shut down a diagnostic imaging firm based in South Florida, leaving patients unable to get scans and doctors unable to see images for diagnosis.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that the company, Akumin, has been hit with a ransomware attack that's compromised the health information of hundreds of thousands of patients.

Akumin, which is based in Broward County, said it appears that the hacker accessed files containing personal data. The company said it will notify anyone affected by the breach.

Akumin first noticed suspicious activity on Oct. 11 and shut down its systems. The imaging centers immediately turned away patients and stopped scheduling appointments in eight states, including as many as 50 locations in Florida.

As of Wednesday, the centers were still closed.

Meantime, WTLV-TV in Jacksonville reported Wednesday that Akumin had recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the company told the station the "restructuring process is not related to the ransomware incident."