Lawmaker introduces 2 bills regulating pregnancy centers and abortion clinics

Florida Senate Democrat Leader Lauren Book has introduced two bills seeking to regulate crisis pregnancy centers and safeguard clinics that provide abortions.

Crisis pregnancy centers are typically operated by anti-abortion groups and are not licensed by the state. That’s what Book’s first bill, SB 256, is aiming to change.

The proposal would require the centers to provide clients medically accurate information about pregnancy as well as information about local sexual assault treatment options. Centers would also be audited each year.

The other bill, SB 254, would outlaw protesting within 150 feet from clinics providing abortions. It would also make it illegal to interfere with patients and their doctors.

"Women deserve access to legitimate and trusted reproductive health care services, and the freedom to safely receive care without fear of misinformation, harassment, or harm. That’s why I’m fighting for pro-woman, pro-choice policies in Florida," the Plantation senator wrote in a post on X.