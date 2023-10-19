Chair of state House's new select health innovation panel eyes 'robust' agenda

With House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo signaling they will make health care a priority during the 2024 legislative session, a new House select committee began meeting Monday with what the chairwoman called a “robust” agenda.

“We have authority over issues related to access and affordability of health care,” Rep. Kaylee Tuck, a Lake Placid Republican who chairs the Select Committee on Health Innovation.

“Our jurisdiction includes health facility regulation, commercial health insurance coverage, the state employee group health plan and the operation of state Medicaid and children’s health insurance programs for low-income Floridians.”

The committee received briefings Monday from officials with the Agency for Health Care Administration and Florida Healthy Kids Corp.

Renner, R-Palm Coast, created the select committee last month, while Passidomo, R-Naples, said this summer she wants to take steps during the 2024 session to attract more health care providers.

The 60-day session will start in January.