© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USF dementia study seeks volunteers on cognitive brain training exercises

Health News Florida | By Mike Kiniry
Published October 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT
FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a closeup of a human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease, on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, U.S. health officials approved Leqembi, a new Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease. The Food and Drug Administration granted the approval Friday for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
David Duprey
/
AP
Researchers at University of South Florida have been studying whether interacting with certain kinds of specially designed cognitive training exercises — essentially computer games — can reduce the risk of dementia.

On WGCU's "Gulf Coast Life," we talk to Jennifer O’Brien, a USF associate professor of psychology and one of the lead investigators in the Active Mind study.

There are roughly 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day in the United States, and that will continue until about 2030, when seniors are expected to make up more than 20% of the population.

According to data from the National Institutes of Health, about 14% of Americans 71 and older have some type of dementia.

While the medical community continues to look for ways to help reduce the risk of dementia, researchers at University of South Florida in St. Petersburg have been studying whether interacting with certain kinds of specially designed cognitive training exercises — essentially computer games — can reduce the risk of dementia.

And, so far, the research is promising.

A study called Active concluded that certain computerized brain training may reduce risk of dementia by 29-48% across 10 years. Its participants were older adults who showed no signs of cognitive impairment.

In this interview, we learn about another USF study called Active Mind that is similar but is looking for participants who have some degree of mild cognitive impairment.

Jennifer O’Brien, USF associate professor of psychology, is one of the lead investigators in the Active Mind study.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the discussion.

Click here or here to listen to past conversations about USF's Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease with Cognitive Training (PACT) study (from 2019 and 2022).

Tags
Health News Florida dementiadementia studyAlzheimer’sUSFUniversity of South Florida
Mike Kiniry
Mike Kiniry is producer of Gulf Coast Live, and co-creator and host of the WGCU podcast Three Song Stories: Biography Through Music. He first joined the WGCU team in the summer of 2003 as an intern while studying Communication at Florida Gulf Coast University.
See stories by Mike Kiniry
Related Content