Appeals court sets arguments over kids with complex needs in nursing homes

The legal battle over Florida kids in nursing homes continues.

A federal appeals court will hear arguments in Florida’s appeal of a ruling that required changes to try to keep children with complex medical conditions out of nursing homes.

The arguments will be heard during the week of Jan. 22 in Miami, according to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In July, a federal judge sided with the U.S. Department of Justice in a decade-long dispute about whether the state was improperly institutionalizing children who often require round-the-clock care and have needs such as ventilators, feeding tubes and breathing tubes.

He also ruled that Florida needs to provide more private-duty nursing to help children live with their families or in their communities rather than in nursing facilities.

The state appealed, arguing, in part, that the nursing requirements would be impossible to meet.

