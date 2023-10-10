© 2022 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida settles lawsuit over COVID data, agrees to provide weekly stats to the public

Published October 10, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT
Published October 10, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT
Carlos Guillermo Smith
Shi
/
stock.adobe.com
Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith sued after the Department of Health denied his public records request for COVID-19 data in 2021 and announced the settlement Monday.

The settlement requires the department to provide COVID data to the public for the next three years, including weekly statistics on cases, deaths and vaccinations by county, age group, gender and race,

Florida will have to provide COVID-19 data to the public again after a former Democratic state representative settled a lawsuit with Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration over the decision two years ago to stop posting online information on the virus' spread.

Carlos Guillermo Smith sued after the Department of Health denied his public records request for COVID-19 data in 2021 and announced the settlement Monday. He was joined by the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

The settlement requires the department to provide COVID-19 data to the public for the next three years, including weekly statistics on cases, deaths and vaccinations by county, age group, gender and race, Smith said in a news release. The state must also pay more than $152,000 in legal fees to cover the plaintiffs' legal costs.

“All Floridians have a constitutional right to public records and the right to receive critical public health data in a timely manner," Smith said. “The department lied about the existence of these public records in court and did everything to restrict information and downplay the threat of COVID."

Florida stopped daily COVID-19 updates on its online dashboard in June 2021, citing a decrease in cases and an increase in vaccinations. Several states later did the same.

The Department of Health admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement and said it has always provided the data to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Department spokesman Jae Williams III criticized Smith and the Florida Center for Government Accountability in an email, saying the lawsuit was a political stunt.

“It is unfortunate that we have continued to waste government resources arguing over the formatting of data with armchair epidemiologists who have zero training or expertise,” Williams said.

Carlos Guillermo Smith COVID-19 Coronavirus Courts lawsuit Florida Department of Health
Associated Press
