Canada wildfires bring dangerous smoke levels to Florida

Air quality is forecast to improve in Florida on Wednesday, a day after alerts and advisories in Florida due to smoke from wildfires in Canada blew threw the Southeast.

A smoky haze could be seen over Florida, accompanied by health concerns for residents. Air quality levels in the Tampa Bay area, Central Florida, the Space Coast, Southwest Florida and portions of South Florida reached an unhealthy range, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow map.

On Monday afternoon, the Air Quality Index reached 174 outside of Lakeland. Anything above 150 is unhealthy for the general public.

The wildfire smoke in Florida is due to a combination of a low-pressure system over the state from last weekend and a high-pressure system over the eastern U.S. Winds from those systems brought unhealthy conditions as far south as Miami.

Smoke is made up of fine particles and gases when wood and other organic materials burn. The particles can get into eyes and respiratory systems and could cause throat irritation and difficulty breathing.

Air quality was forecast to improve Wednesday. A haze may linger across the northern half of Florida through the week.

Canada’s fire severity for the fall is well above average, according to Natural Resources Canada. About 46 million acres have burned this year alone, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire.

