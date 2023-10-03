Ian destroyed a Lee Co. home for disabled adults. Construction on a replacement is beginning

During Hurricane Ian a North Fort Myers riverfront dwelling that was home to adults with developmental disabilities for more than 25 years was destroyed and five adults were displaced and forced into temporary rental housing.

A year later, the Lee Association for Remarkable Citizens is pairing with Steven R. Bowen Construction, Dwayne Bergman and Designers + Build Unite, and Stacey Callahan and Luxe Interiors + Design Florida to create a new home for these adults.

Groundbreaking for new the home in Cape Coral that replaces the home that was destroyed by Ian will be at 10 a.m. Thursday.

LARC’s goal is to construct a new, state-of-the-art group home that will not only provide a safe and comfortable living environment, but also empower residents to thrive.

Established in 1954, LARC is a training center for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. LARC serves more than 300 individuals annually, and participants range from 14 to 80.

LARC offers vocational training, community residential service and a vast array of other state-of-the-art community inclusion services on a full-time, year-round basis. LARC also operates two other residential group homes in Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

