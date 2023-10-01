Jackson Health's beleaguered heart transplant center gets a new chief

A beleaguered heart transplant center in Miami is getting a new chief.

Jackson Health System has named thoracic surgeon Dr. Hari Mallidi as new head of the heart transplant program.

The move is widely considered the first step in restructuring Jackson Health’s cardiac care after it was closed down for five months this year.

The program was shuttered in March after the United Network for Organ Sharing, which administers the nation’s transplant system under contract with the federal government, investigated at least one complaint about patient deaths.

The program was given the greenlight to reopen in late July.

Mallidi currently heads cardiac surgery at a Harvard medical school teaching hospital. He will begin at Jackson in mid-November.