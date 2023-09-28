© 2022 Health News Florida



State’s mental health task force deployed to help people affected by Hurricane Idalia

Health News Florida | By Mike Kiniry
Published September 28, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots chokes a canal amid homes on stilts which remain standing, in Horseshoe Beach, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots chokes a canal amid homes on stilts which remain standing, in Horseshoe Beach, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.

On this episode of “Gulf Coast Life,” we touch base with the State Emergency Mental Task Force’s clinical director to get a sense of the work in the early days of recovery from Idalia.

Historically speaking, it’s generally local nonprofits, faith-based organizations and private counselors volunteering time to provide mental health support for people who have been impacted by a natural disaster.

 But, in the weeks after Hurricane Ian a year ago, Florida deployed the first-ever State Emergency Response Mental Health Task Force.

The task force was comprised of mental health professionals, including therapists, counselors and massage therapists, who worked with residents and first responders still in the midst of recovery.

Now, the task force has been deployed a second time to help people in the Panhandle impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Many members are from Lee County and bring with them experiences from helping after Ian.

On this episode of “Gulf Coast Life,” we touch base with the task force’s clinical director and one of its members to get a sense of their work in the early days of recovery from Idalia, which made landfall in Taylor County on Aug. 30.

Guests:

Amie Leigh, founder and CEO of Capacity Path and clinical director of the State Emergency Response Mental Health Task Force

Stacey Brow, clinical psychotherapist, licensed mental health counselor and founder of Stacey Brown and Associates Counseling and Wellness in Fort Myers.

Click here to access the website Leigh mentioned during the show about the SCOPE Safety Aid.

Click the Listen button above to hear the program.

