Some tips for navigating back-to-school stress in a holistic manner

Maintaining a healthy routine can be challenging during transitional phases. When summer ends and school begins, students, teachers and parents often feel overwhelmed while adjusting to new schedules.

Alejandra Ruff, founder and president of Living Well Co., joins "What's Health Got to Do With It?" with tips and tricks on how to manage the back-to-school transition in a holistic and healthy manner.

Then, we discuss an argument for incremental change in an effort to combat colossal challenges in health care.

Dr. Aaron Berkowitz, professor of neurology at the University of California, San Francisco, chats with us about his book, "One by One by One: Making a Small Difference Amid a Billion Problems."

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9