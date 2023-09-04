© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Some tips for navigating back-to-school stress in a holistic manner

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published September 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT
WJCT

When summer ends and school begins, students, teachers and parents often feel overwhelmed while adjusting to new schedules.

Maintaining a healthy routine can be challenging during transitional phases. When summer ends and school begins, students, teachers and parents often feel overwhelmed while adjusting to new schedules.

Alejandra Ruff, founder and president of Living Well Co., joins "What's Health Got to Do With It?" with tips and tricks on how to manage the back-to-school transition in a holistic and healthy manner.

Then, we discuss an argument for incremental change in an effort to combat colossal challenges in health care.

Dr. Aaron Berkowitz, professor of neurology at the University of California, San Francisco, chats with us about his book, "One by One by One: Making a Small Difference Amid a Billion Problems."

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?educationstudentsparentingschoolstressmental health
Stacey Bennett
Related Content