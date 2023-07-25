© 2022 Health News Florida



Abortions in Florida topped 38,000 in the first six months of 2023

WFSU | By News Service of Florida
Published July 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT
The numbers from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration come amid a legal battle about the future of abortion rights in the state.

Amid a legal battle about the future of abortion rights in Florida, more than 38,000 abortions were performed in the state during the first half of 2023, according to a newly posted report on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website.

The report, dated July 3, said 38,244 abortions had been performed this year.


About one-third of the abortions were performed on residents of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, while 3,390 were performed on women from other states.

Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 passed a law that prevented abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. They followed up this year by passing a measure aimed at preventing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The six-week limit, however, is on hold as the Florida Supreme Court considers a constitutional challenge to the 15-week law.

