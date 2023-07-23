A discussion on hot summer reads in health care - with the authors

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

On this episode, we feature the "What's Health" staff’s hottest summer reads and the captivating authors who penned them. Tune in as Sirven discusses charity hospitals, midlife career changes and the importance of nurses.

Our guests:

Dr. Ricardo Nuila, practicing physician and associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine and author of "The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine."

Alisha Fernandez Miranda, chair and former CEO of IG Advisors and author of "My What If Year: A Memoir."

Sarah DiGregorio, freelance journalist and author of "Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World."

