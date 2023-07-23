© 2022 Health News Florida



A discussion on hot summer reads in health care - with the authors

WJCT News | By WJCT
Published July 23, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT
WJCT

"What's Health" host Dr. Joe Sirven leads the conversation on charity hospitals, midlife career changes and the importance of nurses.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

On this episode, we feature the "What's Health" staff’s hottest summer reads and the captivating authors who penned them. Tune in as Sirven discusses charity hospitals, midlife career changes and the importance of nurses.

Our guests:

Dr. Ricardo Nuila, practicing physician and associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine and author of "The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine."

Alisha Fernandez Miranda, chair and former CEO of IG Advisors and author of "My What If Year: A Memoir."

Sarah DiGregorio, freelance journalist and author of "Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World."

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9.

Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?
WJCT
