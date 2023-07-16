Honest, inspirational documentary gives hope for the mentally ill

In this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we delve into a subject that affects millions of people around the world: psychotic disorders.

Millions of people in the United States are affected by mental illness each year. One in 20 Americans have lived with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depression.

Yet, there is hope. While psychotic disorders pose a severe health risk, symptoms can improve with comprehensive treatment. Psychosis prognosis is also favorable, particularly with early intervention after the first psychotic episode and support.

On this episode, we explore real-world experiences of psychotic disorders as told by the documentary “Breaking the Silence,” a personal account of Dara Sanandaji's struggles with mental health and inspirational recovery.

Sanandaji, a mental health advocate and creator of the award-winning film, is our guest.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

