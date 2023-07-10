A discussion on health care costs and inequitable access

This episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" discusses what's new in Florida and U.S. health care law that is affecting us.

We are at a critical juncture in our nation's health care system, and what happens next could impact millions of lives.

This episode explores the motivations behind policy updates, their potential consequences and why they're generating waves of excitement and concern among experts and everyday citizens alike.

The issues range from rising health care costs to inequitable access. Critics argue that policy updates may disrupt the already delicate balance between quality and cost, while proponents believe they're a long-overdue step toward a fairer, more inclusive system.

Regardless, most agree our health system with regards to access is broken.

Natalie Davis, CEO and founder of the United States of Care, joins us to help navigate through this complex new policy update.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

