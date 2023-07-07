Florida health officials confirm two more malaria cases in Sarasota County

The Florida Department of Health has reported two new cases of locally acquired malaria in Sarasota County this past week.

There have now been six people who have contracted the mosquito-borne illness in the county.

Officials say all of the cases reported this year came from mosquitoes in the Sarasota area, and not from insects in another country. This is unusual because a vast majority of malaria cases in the U.S are detected after someone has traveled internationally.

A statewide mosquito-borne illness alert remains in effect.

In late June, a similar health alert was also issued nationally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of the Sarasota County cases and another one in Cameron County, the southernmost county in Texas.

Sarasota County has increased treating areas with insecticides, particularly in the northern part of the county.

No cases have been reported in Manatee County, but officials there are spraying with a focus on the southwestern part of the county.

The CDC says that the patients had contracted P. vivax, a strain of malaria that typically produces milder symptoms or can even be asymptomatic but still can prove fatal, especially in those who are pregnant and in children.

People should take precautions like applying mosquito spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations such as retention ponds, and wearing long pants and shirts when possible - especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active.

