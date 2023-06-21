A second case of malaria in a month has been confirmed in the Sarasota-Manatee area

A second case of malaria in less than a month has been confirmed in the Sarasota-Manatee area, health officials said Monday.

Officials said the patient is receiving treatment and recovering, but didn’t specify where in region the transmission was reported.

A previous case was confirmed on May 26. Officials said that person spent extensive time outdoors, was treated promptly at a hospital and has recovered.

Both cases were a type of malaria known as P. vivax, which is not as fatal as others.

Only bites from infected Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit the parasite that causes the disease to humans. Malaria is not transmitted person to person.

The latest discovery has triggered a mosquito-borne illness alert for both counties, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County and Manatee County said.

The department said it is working closely with local partners and county mosquito control. Aerial and ground mosquito spraying is being conducted to mitigate the risk of transmission.

People should take precautions such as wearing long sleeves and pants, applying bug spray and avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, especially at sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active.

The disease can be treated at hospitals and other health care providers. Individuals with symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting and headache should seek immediate medical attention.

