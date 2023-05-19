Flagler Health+ and UF Health finalize agreement to merge this year

UF Health and Flagler Health+ have reached a definitive agreement to begin merging services later this year.

The two health systems announced in February that they were pursuing a plan to make Flagler Health+ part of UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center.

Flagler Health+ said it explored joining another health system to enhance local health care and expand access to care in the community.

“We envision a future where the services provided by Flagler Health+ meet all our community members’ needs," Todd Neville, chairman of the Flagler Health+ board of trustees, said in a news release at the time.

The organizations expect to formally close the deal this summer, according to an announcement this week.

UF president Ben Sasse noted that Flagler and St. Johns are among the 10 fastest growing counties in the state.

“UF Health is uniquely positioned to bring much-needed top-flight service to Northeast Florida and to ensure that all of the region’s residents have access to the very best health care available,” he said in a news release.

Dr. David R. Nelson, senior vice president for health affairs at UF and president of UF Health, said the combined system will focus on "world-class outcomes, research opportunities including clinical trials, and training programs for the next generation of care providers."

Flagler Health+ said it explored a merger with some of the most respected health care organizations in the country before selecting UF Health. The criteria included:

Enhanced quality and patient satisfaction.

Support for community-focused service lines like behavioral health and women’s health.

Enhanced services for underserved populations.

Stronger recruitment and retention of staff.

Additional technology and expertise, including electronic health records and new clinical technology and equipment.

Investments in facilities, infrastructure, technology and growth initiatives.



Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.