Red tide is finally gone from the Pinellas County beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published May 18, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

State environmental officials are saying some red tide is still lingering in southern Sarasota County.

There were no reports of red tide off Pinellas County beaches for the first time in months.

State environmental officials are saying some red tide is still lingering in southern Sarasota County. The only places to report more than very low amounts of red tide were at southern Blackburn Bay - which is just off Casey Key - and Blind Pass Beach, near Englewood.

Very low amounts were also found off Venice Beach and Manasota Key.

Reports of fish kills and respiratory irritation came in during the past week in Sarasota County.

For additional information about red tide and the current red tide bloom, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, you can visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
