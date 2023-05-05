Florida Senate confirms reappointment of Ladapo as surgeon general

The Florida Senate confirmed the reappointment of state Surgeon General Dr. Josepth Ladapo on Thursday.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 27-12 along party lines to confirm Ladapo.

The position also leads the state Department of Health.

The Senate also confirmed 15 other agency heads, including Jason Weida as secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration, which oversees the state’s Medicaid program and regulates health care facilities.

In November, DeSantis announced that Ladapo will remain in the position. He was first appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in September 2021.

I am honored to continue serving as Florida’s Surgeon General.



We are committed to advancing the mission of public health, and it wouldn’t be possible without the fantastic work of our dedicated team at @HealthyFla! — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) May 4, 2023

Ladapo’s confirmation came after a final protest from Democrat Sen. Tina Polsky of Boca Raton.

In April, the Tampa Bay Times reported that an analysis used by Ladapo to caution young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine omitted information on cardiac-related.

“If we just blindly vote through this man, we are saying it's OK to lie on scientific studies that will potentially determine the outcome of someone's life,” Polsky said.

Polski also voice opposition during the Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections.

Weida has been the interim AHCA secretary since January, after Simone Marstiller stepped down.