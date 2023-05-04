The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences will get a new campus

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences plans to build a new campus in St. Augustine.

The university sold the former St. Augustine Record building for $8 million on April 24 to ESJ Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm from Aventura.

ESJ Capital Partners will oversee the construction of the campus and lease it to the school.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT News partner.

