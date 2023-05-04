© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences will get a new campus

WJCT News | By Dan Macdonald - Jacksonville Daily Record
Published May 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT
An illustration shows the new University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences campus at 1 News Place in St. Augustine. It is the former St. Augustine Record building.
Glenser
/
via Jacksonville Daily Record
An illustration shows the new University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences campus in St. Augustine.

The graduate-level medical school plans to move into the former St. Augustine Record building in late 2024.

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences plans to build a new campus in St. Augustine.

The university sold the former St. Augustine Record building for $8 million on April 24 to ESJ Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm from Aventura.

ESJ Capital Partners will oversee the construction of the campus and lease it to the school.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT News partner.
Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Health News Florida medical schoolsSt. Augustine
Dan Macdonald - Jacksonville Daily Record