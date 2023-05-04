Red tide is still hanging around Sarasota County beaches

Red tide is all but gone along the Pinellas beaches, but the toxin continues to plague parts of Sarasota County.

State environmental officials on Wednesday said low amounts of red tide are still present along the Ringling Causeway and at Lido Beach. Further south, low amounts are persisting at Nokomis Beach.

In Pinellas, very low amounts are lingering at Clearwater Beach, the Dunedin Causeway, Hurricane Pass and Three Rooker Bar, just north of Honeymoon Island. These are the lowest amounts reported in several months.

Still, fish kills and respiratory irritation were reported in Sarasota County during the past week.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net southern movement of surface waters and southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3½ days.

For additional information about red tide , including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the state's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide hotspots

