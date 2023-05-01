© 2022 Health News Florida



A discussion on the top health care headlines, including the latest on COVID vaccines

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published May 1, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT
what's health got to do with it logo.jpg
WJCT

On this week’s episode, a medical roundtable discusses the latest in health care in front of a studio audience.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a WJCT program hosted by Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this week’s episode, we examine the latest health care headlines with our medical roundtable panelists, who joined us in front of a live studio audience:

This week's panel:

  • Dr. Jennifer Cowart, a hospitalist in Jacksonville
  • Dr. Sunil Joshi, internist and allergist in Jacksonville and past president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation.
  • Chad Neilsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.
