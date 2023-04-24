© 2022 Health News Florida



Red tide is lingering around Honeymoon Island, southern Sarasota County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published April 24, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT
Map of red tide
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

Red tide is almost gone from the Pinellas beaches, but is getting worse in southern Sarasota County.

The latest figures from state environmental officials show medium levels of red tide were found at Three Rooker Island, just north of Honeymoon Island State Park. And low levels are still present at Hurricane Pass and Honeymoon Island.

In Sarasota County, medium levels were found at the Venice fishing pier.

Low levels are present at Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Park, Roberts Bay and Siesta Beach.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties, with fish kills in Sarasota.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict variable movement of surface waters and southeastern net transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3 1/2 days.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.

Map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide hotspots

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
