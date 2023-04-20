Red tide is receding from Pinellas, Sarasota County beaches

Red tide has retreated from the Pinellas beaches - with the exception of Three Rooker Bar, which is just north of Honeymoon Island State Park.

There, state environmental officials showed a medium level of red tide this week.

In Sarasota County, low levels were reported at Siesta Beach, Nokomis Beach and Roberts Bay, near Venice.

Farther north, low levels were reported for the first time off Taylor County, in the Big Bend region.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties, with fish kills in Sarasota.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict variable surface currents with net western movement and southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3½ days.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, you can visit the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide hotspots

Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7