A discussion on head, neck and oral cancers and the importance of early detection

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we discuss a topic that affects millions of people every year: head, neck and oral cancers.

In 2023, estimates are that nearly 70,000 Americans will be diagnosed with head and neck cancers. That's about 4 percent of the population.

Despite the prevalence of these cancers, many people aren’t aware of the symptoms and warning signs.

To bring awareness to the importance of early detection, we talk with Dr. Jeffrey Janus, chair of the Department of Otolaryngology at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Afterward, we dive into Medicare Advantage plans. Can anyone make sense of them?

To assist, we talk with Jennifer Dunphy , a doctor of public health, a health and family wellness educator, and the author of the book "Don’t Tell Me What to Do."

