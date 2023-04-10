A conversation on xenotransplantation: Could an animal save your life?

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a WJCT talk program hosted by neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we discussed xenotransplantation, which could change how organ transplants are performed, with Dr. Joseph Tector , a transplant surgeon at the Miami Transplant Institute and the founder of Makana Therapeutics.

Xenotransplantation is when nonhuman cells, tissues, or organs are used to treat medical conditions in humans. The procedures are being developed because the demand for human organs for clinical transplantation far exceeds the supply, according to the FDA.

Also on the show, we examined a new research trial of a brain hemorrhage treatment called recombinant activated clotting factor VII (rFVIIa).

The rFVIIa for Acute Hemorrhagic Stroke Administered at Earliest Time trial, or FASTEST, could revolutionize the way doctors approach brain bleeding, says Dr. Lauren Ng , the principal investigator for the trial and a critical care physician at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville.

