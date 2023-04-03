© 2022 Health News Florida



Red tide still going strong along beaches in Manatee, Sarasota and Pinellas

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published April 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT
Map of red tide
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

Red tide is also increasing just to the south of Sarasota beaches, in Charlotte and Lee counties.

Red tide is back on the southern Pinellas beaches.

State environmental officials on Friday said red tide is also strong along beaches in Manatee County and in southern Sarasota County.

In Pinellas, medium amounts of the toxin were reported this week in Treasure Island Beach. Lower amounts were found at Shell Key and Fort DeSoto.

In Manatee, medium amounts were found at Anna Maria Island and the Longboat Pass boat ramp.

Low amounts were found in Sarasota at Lido Beach. Higher amounts were found at the southern end of the county near Englewood and Blind Pass Beach.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation were reported in all three counties.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for the area from Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net northwestern movement of surface waters and southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3½ days.

Map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide hotspots

