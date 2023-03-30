Volunteers in Medicine in Jacksonville expands into new, larger clinic

Volunteers in Medicine in Jacksonville has opened a clinic in the South San Marco neighborhood on Wednesday to provide care for working people who are uninsured.

Volunteers in Medicine in Jacksonville provides primary and specialty care using more than 240 volunteers each month. Among the volunteers are physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners and pharmacists.

Volunteers in Medicine closed for six days to transition from its long-established clinic in downtown Jacksonville and into a new, larger Dorion-Burt Clinic, about four miles to the southeast. The downtown clinic is closed.

The new, larger Dorion-Burt clinic will accommodate expanded services and include new exam rooms, rooms for one-on-one education, eye care, women’s services and an Innovation Room for individual and group education.

The nonprofit organization hopes to have an open house Sept. 12, its 20th anniversary, CEO Jennifer Ryan said in a news release.

"Our patients are the bus drivers, clerks, child care workers, Uber drivers and small business owners who either aren’t offered health insurance by their employers or who find employee-sponsored plans are too expensive," Ryan said. "Our patients work hard for a living, but many are living paycheck to paycheck.”

The organization is fundraising with a goal of raising $200,000 in 2023. Information about upcoming events and sponsorship opportunities are available on the organization's website.

