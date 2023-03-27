Red tide is gone from Sarasota beaches and waning on Pinellas shores

Red tide continues to wane on area beaches.

Only one case of a medium outbreak of the toxin was reported by state environmental officials Friday. That was on the south fishing pier of the Sunshine Skyway.

Low amounts of red tide are still being found on most Pinellas County beaches, from Clearwater Beach in the north to Fort DeSoto on the south. But the amounts being reported continue to decrease from previous weeks.

Only one report of any red tide was found in Sarasota, on New Pass Dock in Sarasota Bay. No red tide was reported on any Sarasota or Manatee County beaches.

The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota lifted their red tide advisory on Wednesday.

Some red tide is still being found further south, in Charlotte Harbor and Pine Island Sound.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide hotspots

Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7