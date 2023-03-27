© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Governor appoints five to the Florida Board of Physical Therapy Practice

WGCU | By Health News Florida
Published March 27, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT
Braun, Michael
/

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the state Senate. The board was established to ensure providers meet minimum requirements for safe practice.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday named five people to the state Board of Physician Therapy Practice.

The appointments are Ellen Donald, Steven Chenoweth, Rebecca Matthews and Michele Morgan. Also, Paul Kleponis was reappointed to the board.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

Donald is an assistant professor at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. She is Florida’s representative on the board of directors of the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy.

Chenoweth, of Amelia Island, is the owner and physical therapist of Advance Rehabilitation Management Group. He is a member of the Orthopedic and Sports section of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Florida Physical Therapy Association.

Matthews, of Tallahassee, is vice president of Automated Health Systems. She is also a member of the Board of Clinical Laboratory Personnel. Previously, she served as CEO of the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation and the chief of staff for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Morgan, of Lakewood Ranch, is the president of the Sarasota campus of Keiser University. She is also on the Board of Clinical Laboratory Personnel.

Kleponis, of Clermont, is a former senior physical therapist at Jackson Memorial Hospital and a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Copyright 2023 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags
Health News Florida physical therapyFlorida Board of Physical TherapyFlorida Department of Health
Health News Florida
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida