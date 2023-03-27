Governor appoints five to the Florida Board of Physical Therapy Practice

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday named five people to the state Board of Physician Therapy Practice.

The appointments are Ellen Donald, Steven Chenoweth, Rebecca Matthews and Michele Morgan. Also, Paul Kleponis was reappointed to the board.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

Donald is an assistant professor at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. She is Florida’s representative on the board of directors of the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy.

Chenoweth, of Amelia Island, is the owner and physical therapist of Advance Rehabilitation Management Group. He is a member of the Orthopedic and Sports section of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Florida Physical Therapy Association.

Matthews, of Tallahassee, is vice president of Automated Health Systems. She is also a member of the Board of Clinical Laboratory Personnel. Previously, she served as CEO of the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation and the chief of staff for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Morgan, of Lakewood Ranch, is the president of the Sarasota campus of Keiser University. She is also on the Board of Clinical Laboratory Personnel.

Kleponis, of Clermont, is a former senior physical therapist at Jackson Memorial Hospital and a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.

