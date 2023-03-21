Florida reports that COVID-19 deaths pass 87,000 as new cases continue to drop

More than 87,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, according to newly released data from the state Department of Health.

The new data also showed a continued decline in newly reported cases. The state had 8,969 reported cases from March 10 to Thursday, the lowest total in at least 10 weeks.

The data, released Friday, showed the state had a reported 87,141 COVID deaths as of Thursday. That was up from 86,850 reported two weeks earlier. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

