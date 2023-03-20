Red tide may be decreasing in the Tampa Bay area, according to the latest report

Some of the beaches of Pinellas County are experiencing low to medium concentrations of red tide during spring break.

The Largo Intercoastal Marina was the only site in Pinellas reporting heavy concentrations in the latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Clearwater Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Anclote Key, Howard Park Beach, Caladesi Inland State Park, Boca Ciega Bay, Sand Key, and Lower Tampa Bay are all reporting medium concentration. Lower concentrations were also reported around the county.

Low to medium concentrations are being reported throughout Manatee County, while Sarasota County is only reporting low concentrations on some of its northern beaches.

Medium and high concentrations were found in Collier County, while low concentrations were also scattered in Charlotte, Lee, and Monroe counties.

Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide — along with respiratory irritation — came in over the past week in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net northwestern movement of surface waters in most areas and variable transport of subsurface waters over the next 3½ days.

You can find data on the current red tide bloom, along with information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, and what to do about human exposure, by visiting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources.

