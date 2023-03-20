© 2022 Health News Florida



A discussion on hair and health - and how they're related

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published March 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT
Dr. Rohina Gandhi-Hoffman and Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal discuss hair, health and where they intersect on "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

On this week’s episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?", we discuss hair, health and where the two intersect with Dr. Rohina Gandhi-Hoffman, a neurologist, fine arts photographer and the author of "Hair Stories," and Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, a cosmetic dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Heather Schatz
Heather is joining WJCT as the new producer of First Coast Connect.
