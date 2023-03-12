Red tide reaches Pasco as the Gulf beaches undergo fish cleanups before spring break

A red tide bloom that has been moving north in the Gulf of Mexico is causing massive fish kills along the area's beaches — just as spring break approaches.

In the past two weeks, 3½ tons of of dead fish and marine life was collected in Manatee County alone. And in Pinellas, half a ton was removed from beaches in three days.

Red tide is now being reported the off Pasco County coast.

Conditions have improved the past couple of days, says Tony Fabrizio, a spokesman for Pinellas County. But anyone heading out to the water should check a red tide report before choosing a beach.

"Red tide conditions change daily, based on the currents and the winds. When we have onshore winds, it's a little bit worse," Fabrizio said. "So this is just something we need to continue to monitor until this bloom dissipates."

karen.atwood / Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Map of red tide

Though Sarasota County has been beset by red tide for months, county workers have not been asked to clean up dead fish. The city of Sarasota will begin picking up dead fish from private property twice a week.

According to a news release from the city:

Residents are asked to double-bag the marine debris collected and contact the Solid Waste Division in advance for a special courtesy pickup on a Wednesday or Saturday. Please call (941) 263-6170 to make arrangements.

Ceres Environmental Services, a debris management company on standby with the city, will soon remove dead fish and other marine debris from the following city parks and rights-of-way:

Bayfront Park/O’Leary’s

Bird Key Park

Centennial Park/10 th Street Boat Ramp

Street Boat Ramp Werlin Park

Hart’s Landing

Indian Beach Park

Ken Thompson boat ramp, fishing piers, playground area

New Pass

Nora Patterson Bay Island Park North Park

Sapphire Shores Park

Tony Saprito Fishing Pier

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Whitaker Gateway Park

Crews will remove the debris by hand along the shoreline and by boat in some waterways.

Lido Beach is maintained by Sarasota County with weekly raking and additional service based on the County’s beach cleaning policy.

For red tide updates in Sarasota County, please visit www.scgov.net/redtide.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide outbreaks

