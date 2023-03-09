© 2022 Health News Florida



DeSantis urges Biden: Let unvaccinated tennis star Djokovic play in Miami Open

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published March 9, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST
novak djokovic.jpg
AP
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's refusal to get the COVID vaccine has dominated tennis headlines since the 2022 Australian Open.

Gov. Ron DeSantis even proposed allowing the No. 1-ranked tennis player to arrive in Miami by boat to circumvent U.S. refusal to let unvaccinated non-citizens fly into the country.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to allow Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 tennis player, into Florida to play in this month’s Miami Open even though Djokovic refuses to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Current U.S. policy does not allow foreign air travelers into the country if they are not vaccinated. The Department of Homeland Security recently rejected Djokovic’s waiver request.

That policy is expected to end May 11, when the national COVID emergency declaration ends.

DeSantis, a longtime critic of the president’s COVID policies, proposed allowing Djokovic to arrive in Miami by boat to circumvent the flying policy. He asked Biden whether “this method of travel into Florida would be permissible.”

DeSantis asked for an answer by Friday, noting that the 22-time Grand Slam’s participation would be a “clear benefit” to the tournament.

"There can be no question that his inclusion in the Miami Open would be a tremendous boon both for the treasured tournament and the tennis community at large," DeSantis said.

The Miami Open, which begins March 19, is considered one of the biggest tournaments outside of the four grand slams. In February, Djokovic began a record-setting 378th week at No. 1 in the rankings.

He managed to get back to the top of the rankings despite not being able to enter a handful of big tournaments in 2022, including the Australian Open and U.S. Open, because refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He was also denied permission to play in this week’s tournament in Indian Wells, California.

"I urge you to reconsider. It's time to put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want - let him play," DeSantis wrote, adding that the “denial is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable."

Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio also wrote letters to Biden asking for a waiver for Djokovic.

