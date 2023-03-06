© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Red tide is drifting north along Pinellas beaches and increasing in Manatee and Sarasota

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST
Map of red tide outbreaks
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide outbreaks

Red tide is now affecting beaches along the central Pinellas coast. Winds from the south are expected to continue pushing the blooms northward.

State environmental officials say red tide has drifted as far north as Sand Key, just south of Clearwater Beach. And high concentrations of the toxin are being reported in Treasure Island and Long Bayou, on the north side of St. Pete Beach.

High concentrations are also being reported in Longboat Pass in Manatee County and New Pass in Sarasota Bay. Medium concentrations are being found along all local beaches from Sand Key to south of Venice.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide have been reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net northern movement of surface waters and net northwestern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3½ days.

Map of red tide
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide

Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7

Tags
Health News Florida Red TidePinellas CountyManatee CountySarasota County
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn