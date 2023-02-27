Discussions on the month's top health headlines and new pediatric obesity guidelines

On this week’s “What’s Health Got to Do With It?” a look back at February’s top health headlines with our guest panel of medical experts.

Among the headlines, the COVID-19 pandemic may not be over, but there are signs people are trying to return to normal. Those signs include the Biden administration’s announcement that the public health emergency will expire on May 11. Another is the end of the Johns Hopkins Hospital COVID dashboard.

The panel:

Dr. Joseph Drezkowski, a neurologist with the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Dr. Dacre Knight, an internist with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Chad Neilsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention with University of Florida Health in Jacksonville.

Afterward, the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidance on childhood obesity calling for earlier, more aggressive approach and moving away from "watchful waiting."

We talk to one of the guideline authors, Dr. Madeleine Joseph, an emergency medicine professor and chief of pediatric bariatrics with the UF Health Jacksonville.

