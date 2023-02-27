© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Discussions on the month's top health headlines and new pediatric obesity guidelines

WJCT News | By Health News Florida
Published February 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST
what's health got to do with it logo.jpg
WJCT

On this week’s “What’s Health Got to Do With It?” a look back at February’s top health headlines with our guest panel of medical experts.

On this week’s “What’s Health Got to Do With It?” a look back at February’s top health headlines with our guest panel of medical experts.

Among the headlines, the COVID-19 pandemic may not be over, but there are signs people are trying to return to normal. Those signs include the Biden administration’s announcement that the public health emergency will expire on May 11. Another is the end of the Johns Hopkins Hospital COVID dashboard.

The panel:

  • Dr. Joseph Drezkowski, a neurologist with the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.
  • Dr. Dacre Knight, an internist with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.
  • Chad Neilsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention with University of Florida Health in Jacksonville.

Afterward, the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidance on childhood obesity calling for earlier, more aggressive approach and moving away from "watchful waiting."

We talk to one of the guideline authors, Dr. Madeleine Joseph, an emergency medicine professor and chief of pediatric bariatrics with the UF Health Jacksonville.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9

Tags
Health News Florida health-careWhat's Health Got to Do With It?pediatricsobesityCOVID-19
Health News Florida
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida