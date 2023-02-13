© 2022 Health News Florida



A discussion of cardiovascular health for American Health Month

WJCT News | By Brendan Rivers
Published February 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
what's health got to do with it logo.jpg
WJCT

This episode’s panel discusses cardiovascular health, and later a look at safe sex practices for people 60 and older.

February is American Health Month, a time when everyone should focus on their cardiovascular health.

Joining the program are husband-and-wife cardiologists at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Drs. Peter and Amy Pollak.

Afterward, “Never Too Late: Your Guide to Safer Sex after 60,.” a book by family physician Dr. Shannon Dowler, who joins the program.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.
