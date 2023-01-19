Red tide is finally receding along the Gulf beaches

Red tide is starting to dissipate along the Gulf beaches.

Medium concentrations of the toxin were found this week only along the south fishing pier of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Low concentrations were found at Wallace Park, along Boca Ciega Bay in Pinellas County. Low concentrations were also found along New Pass Dock and Bay Dock on Sarasota Bay, and Siesta Beach and Turtle Beach on the Gulf.

Still, reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received from Manatee and Sarasota over the past week. Respiratory irritation was also reported in in Manatee County (Anna Maria Island Rod and Reel Pier, Coquina Beach, Manatee Beach, Pine Avenue Canal) and Sarasota County (Lido Key Beach, Manasota Key Beach, Nokomis Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Snake Island, South Lido Key Beach, Venice Beach, Venice North Jetty Beach).

For current information at individual beaches, visit https://visitbeaches.org/

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide reported

Copyright 2023 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7