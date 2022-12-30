© 2022 Health News Florida



COVID vaccine booster numbers low among seniors ahead of NYE gatherings

WMFE | By Joe Mario Pedersen - WMFE
Published December 30, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST
CDC numbers show COVID-19 booster shot numbers are low among Florida's most vulnerable population.

Health experts are encouraging people 65 and older to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster dose.

Only 25% of Floridians in the age group have received an updated shot, according to data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The figure concerns experts since the age group makes up 75% of all COVID deaths in the country.

Adding to the concern, is the growing number of COVID cases in Florida, which more than doubled from the start of December. State numbers show new positive case rates were at 12% at the start of the month and ballooned to 29% by Dec. 16.

Doctors are expecting the numbers to rise again after New Year's Eve parties as they historically have after holiday gatherings.

However, doctors are still encouraging patients to get their boosters prior to holiday gatherings. While vaccines can take a few weeks to reach full strength, health experts say a shot during the time before New Year's Eve gatherings can still offer protection.

