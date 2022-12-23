Breastfeeding and pregnant worker amendments added as Senate passes omnibus bill

The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September.

Known more for approving significant aid to the U.S. military and Ukraine’s fight against Russia, the bill passed with two health policy amendments added:

The Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers, PUMP Act, which expands breastfeeding time and space protections for more nursing workers.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for medical conditions arising from pregnancy and childbirth, such as limits on heavy lifting and more frequent breaks.

The bill also allowed Congress to follow through on some of the most consequential bills it had passed over the past two years, such as expanding health care services to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Some $5 billion was provided help the VA implement some of the changes called for in the PACT Act, and the amount of money provided specifically for VA health care soared 22% to nearly $119 billion.

“These benefits are deserve. They were earned, and they are owed," Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is retiring after serving some 48 years in the Senate and as the current chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The bill also requires states to keep children enrolled in Medicaid on coverage for at least a year, which advocates say increases access to preventative care.

However, millions who enrolled in the health care program for low-income Americans could start to lose coverage on April 1 because the bill sunsets a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid.

Physicians will see Medicare payment rates cut by 2 percent in 2023, and then 3.25 percent in 2024. The bill originally called for a 4.5 percent cut, although the American Medical Association and other doctor advocacy groups wanted to hold off on any cuts.

The legislation also includes $9.2 billion in funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mostly for public health preparedness for another pandemic.

A portion of the spending will also go to opioid treatment programs, including increased funding for state opioid response grants that support the programs in rural communities and increased telehealth flexibility.

The bill, which runs for 4,155 pages, includes about $772.5 billion for domestic programs and $858 billion for defense and would finance federal agencies through the fiscal year at the end of September.

The bill passed by a vote of 68-29. Eighteen Republican senators joined with Democrats in voting for the bill. It now goes to the House for a final vote before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Information from the Associated Press and Kaiser Health News was used in this report.