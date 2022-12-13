© 2022 Health News Florida



Medical examiners: Fentanyl is Florida's most lethal drug among all ages and races

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published December 13, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST
In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners seized brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills in 18 states.
Drug Enforcement Administration
In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners seized brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills in 18 states.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass says the epidemic is exacerbated by counterfeit versions of Adderall, Xanax (alprazolam) and other prescription pills.

A Florida medical examiners report released this week says 6,000 residents died of fentanyl overdoses in 2021, making it the most lethal drug across all ages and racial demographics.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass says the epidemic is exacerbated by counterfeit versions of Adderall, Xanax (alprazolam) and other prescription pills.

“Many victims aren't even aware that they're taking fentanyl, and DEA lab testing shows that six out of 10 fentanyl laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. Six out of 10 pills,” Glass says.

The state is trying to get the word out with the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign. The message is to get prescription drugs only from a pharmacy and to assume that no pill purchased through social media is safe.

The state’s Hope for Healing program offers resources to help with substance abuse.

