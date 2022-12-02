Tallahassee Memorial gets a major grant from Florida Blue to fight food insecurity

A major grant from Florida Blue will help fight food insecurity statewide. That includes the Capital City area.

During the announcement of the grant during a media event Nov. 30, Florida Blue President and CEO Pat Geraghty said the state is in a food insecurity epidemic.

"We have 3 million people in our state who have challenges with nutrition. We have one-in-five of our children who are challenged by nutrition."

So Florida Blue is providing millions of dollars in grants to 10 Florida organizations, including Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where Mark O'Bryant is CEO.

"This is a four-year grant. It's not a small amount. It's $356,000," O'Bryant explained.

The funds will expand the TMH's Employee Assistance Program to provide nutritional and financial guidance to, not only the hospital's workers, but also the 19 outside organizations in North Florida it serves under contract. Bob Carton runs the program.

"We have people in Franklin County. Their school system is part of our EAP. Wakulla County, Gadsden County."

Clients will learn practical skills, like how to budget, shop for and prepare healthy, affordable foods, even in places where finding such food is a challenge.

