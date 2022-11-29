© 2022 Health News Florida



An analysis shows the number of vaccinated people dying with COVID is 'steadily rising'

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published November 29, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST
covid vaccine offered at hospital.jpg
AP
A recent study from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the need to get regular booster shots to reduce the risk of death, especially for the elderly.

Being unvaccinated remains a major risk factor COVID fatalities, but vaccine efficacy wanes over time.

A Kaiser Family Foundation data analysis done for The Washington Post shows that for the first time most Americans who died with COVID-19 had been vaccinate or boosted.

The analysis found that 58% of the people who died from COVID in August received at least the primary series of the vaccine. It was 23% a year earlier and 42% in January.

“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Cynthia Cox, the KFF vice president who conducted the analysis, told the Post.

Despite the numbers "steadily rising," being unvaccinated remains a major risk factor COVID fatalities, the Post reports, but vaccine efficacy wanes over time.

Click here to read the entire Washington Post story.

