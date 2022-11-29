An analysis shows the number of vaccinated people dying with COVID is 'steadily rising'

A Kaiser Family Foundation data analysis done for The Washington Post shows that for the first time most Americans who died with COVID-19 had been vaccinate or boosted.

The analysis found that 58% of the people who died from COVID in August received at least the primary series of the vaccine. It was 23% a year earlier and 42% in January.

“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Cynthia Cox, the KFF vice president who conducted the analysis, told the Post.

Despite the numbers "steadily rising," being unvaccinated remains a major risk factor COVID fatalities, the Post reports, but vaccine efficacy wanes over time.

A recent study from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the need to get regular booster shots to reduce the risk of death, especially for the elderly.

Click here to read the entire Washington Post story.

