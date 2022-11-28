A discussion on the health benefits of gratitude

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It," guests take a deep dive into how Thanksgiving can be good for you by looking at the health benefits of gratitude. We spoke with Christina Karns , an assistant research professor at the University of Oregon who uses neuroimaging to show how attention and self-regulation can support healthy neural development.

Karns' work has led to the development of evidence-based interventions that help people have positive and healthy interactions with society and each other.

Also, some of the show's colleagues, friends, family members and listeners share what they’re thankful for this holiday season.

