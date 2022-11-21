Florida reports COVID cases have remained relatively flat in recent weeks

New data from the Florida Department of Health showed that numbers of reported COVID-19 cases have remained relatively flat in recent weeks.

The state had a reported 11,783 cases from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 and slight drop, to 11,632 cases, from Nov. 11 to Thursday.

The positivity rate was 8% this past week, a slight rise from the previous report of 7.8%,

The state also reported the number of residents who have died from COVID-19 is 82,875. That was up from 82,541 two weeks earlier and 82,176 four weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

Over the past week, about 177 new hospital admissions were recorded in Florida because of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .