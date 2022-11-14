A discussion: How to tell if your doctor is fit to practice

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It" our panel discusses how to tell if your doctor is fit to practice.

First, we speak with Florida Times-Union enterprise reporter Katherine Lewin about her investigative reporting into an ailing doctor at the center of more than 300 lawsuits.

Former patients allege "devastating injuries" from the doctor at St. Vincent's Riverside hospital in Jacksonville.

Next, we speak with Dr. David Bazzo, a family practitioner and director of the University of California, San Diego’s Physician Assessment and Clinical Education program , which helps ensure the safety of patients by formally evaluating and assessing doctors and offering remediation for health care workers.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

